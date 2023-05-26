Egbert Paul Wiseman Manger Platfoot McPheron Arnold Maurer

BOTKINS — The annual Carousel Queen Pageant will be held June 9 at 7 p.m. at Botkins High School. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for students.

The contestants are evaluated on street dress, a talent or personality showcase, poise in answering two questions, and finally an evening gown walk. The contestants and their escorts always perform an entertaining group dance which tends to be a highlight for all.

This year’s contestants and their escorts are:

• Malanie Maurer is the daughter of Mike and Jamie Maurer, and her escort is Parker Schnippel, son of Jana and Keith Schnippel. Her talent will be dancing.

• Lauren Manger is the daughter of Kelan and Stephanie Manger and her escort is Reis Aselage, son of Bob and Clarissa Aselage. Her talent will be dancing.

• Brittany Arnold is the daughter of Tony and Jill Arnold. Her escort is JJ Meyer, son of Michele and Brett Meyer. She will be performing a dance/skit.

• Ava Egbert is the daughter of Brian and Terrie Egbert and her escort is Tyler Egbert, son of Brian and Terrie Egbert. She will be doing a tap dance.

• Grace Wiseman daughter of Tom and Lori Wiseman her escort is Gavyn Sanchez son of Luke and Judith Coil and she will be singing

• Janel Platfoot is the daughter of Tom and Holly Platfoot and her escort is Rylyn Paul, son of Ben and Erica Paul. Her talent is a skit

• Reagan McPheron is the daughter of Jeff and Samantha McPheron and her escort is Luke Homan, son of Billie and Fred Homan. She will be painting.

• Camdyn Paul is the daughter of Andy Paul and Crystal Vaubel and her escort is Isaac Koenig, son of Alex and Cindy Koenig. Her talent will be a skit.

The Botkins Carousel is June 9-11.