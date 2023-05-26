CRA Housing Council approves agreement amendment

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – The City-wide Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Housing Council approved the Gateway Funding Group CRA agreement amendment at a meeting on May 26.

The existing CRA agreement between the city and Gateway Funding Group from July 7, 2022, stated that Gateway will renovate the parcels at 101 through 107 N. Ohio Ave. Staff from the community development department realized that an additional parcel at 108 Poplar St. should be included to ensure alignment with the original objectives of the agreement. The total new project investment will be $782,177 and the total abatement will be $107,321.

The matter will go to City Council for final approval.