Sidney man sentenced to time served after jury conviction on drug charges

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for endangering children, domestic violence, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and drugs, among other charges.

Brandon P. Whitt, 36, of Sidney, was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail, with 90 days of jail credit given for pre-sentence confinement, for one count of possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor, after being found guilty by a jury in April. Whitt was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for possession of Alprazolam after a previous drug conviction.

Jalen D. Sims, 21, of Sidney, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with 5 days of jail credit given, for one count of endangering children, a third degree felony. Sims was indicted on one count of endangering children, a second degree felony, for shaking his two month old infant.

Scott A. Redinbo, 50, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 98 days of jail credit given, for one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Additionally Redinbo must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility, successfully complete the Thinking for a Change Program, must successfully complete Batterer’s treatment, and must have no contact with the victim. Redinbo was indicated on one count of domestic violence, a third degree felony, for holding a household member by the throat, having previously been convicted of domestic violence.

Tihomir T. Neu, also known as Tihomir T. Harrod, 19, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with no days of jail credit given, for one count of attempted disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Neu must successfully complete psycho-sexual counseling and mental health counseling. Neu was indicted for one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth degree felony, for sending a nude and obscene photo to a juvenile under the age of 13.

Tyree Carter, 37, of Eastpointe, Michigan, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, with three days of jail credit given, for one count of attempted failure to comply with signal or order of officer, a fourth degree felony, for fleeing from a law enforcement officer in excess of 100 mph. Additionally, Carter’s driver’s license is suspended for 3 years. Carter was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of an officer, a third degree felony.

Michael C. Stockton, 33, of Sidney, was sentenced to two terms of prison for 18 months, concurrent, with 3 days of jail credit given, for two counts of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. Stockton was indicted on three counts of trafficking drugs, fourth and fifth degree felonies, for marijuana and selling or offering to sell marijuana and cocaine in the vicinity of a juvenile. One charge was dismissed.

Tariq F.E.H.Vining, 25, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 69 days of jail credit given, for one count of attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. Vining was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony.

Keagan S. Donaldson, 34, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months, 24 months, and 6 months in prison, consecutive, with a total of 93 days jail credit given, for one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for methamphetamine and failure to report to a pretrial conference after being released on his own recognizance. Donaldson was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and two counts of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. Two counts were dismissed.

Edward J. Buford, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with 27 days of jail credit given, for violating terms of his community control sanction for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, for possession of Oxycodone Hydrochloride tablets, a Schedule II controlled substance, in an amount greater than 5 times bulk but less than 50 times bulk.

Cody Ennis, 26, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison after violating terms of his community control sanction for one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possessing a baggie used for methamphetamine.

Kara S.F. Ferguson, 33, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 68 days of jail credit given, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally Ferguson must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF) and reside at a recovery home after completion of CBCF. Ferguson was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a syringe. Two counts were dismissed.

Dennis Lee Fries, Jr., 53, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison with nine days of credit granted, after violating terms of his community control sanction for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine.