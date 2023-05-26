Sam Wolfe presens Sarah Swinger with the Lyle B. Wright Scholarhip certificate and scholarship check Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Sam Wolfe from American Municipal Power (AMP), Inc. presented the Lyle B. Wright Scholarship to high school senior Sarah Swiger. The scholarship was named after strong public power advocate Lyle B. Wright. He served on the AMP-Ohio Inc. and the Ohio Municipal Electric Association boards for several years. The scholarship was formed in his memory in 1989. Swiger is the fourth person from Jackson Center to receive the one-time $3,000 scholarship award. She plans on attending Ohio Northern University in the fall to major in Biology and Pre-Physician Assistant.

The presentation was made during the Monday, May 22, Jackson Center Village Council meeting.

David Klopfenstein from Anna Rescue gave a progress report on the new EMS Station project. They have purchased land out on County Road 25A, just South of Amsterdam Road. The plan is to build one facility to house all of their trucks, equipment and staff members. They’re hoping that this new facility can help them provide better service to the communities they contract with. Klopfenstein hopes the project will completed by the 2025.

An updated version of the Countywide Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan, which was prepared by Shelby County Emergency Management, was approved. The plan is reviewed every five years to make sure it is accurate. It will fulfill the mandates outlined in the Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, which will satisfy the FEMA requirement and the needs of the county.

Council approved an ordinance which will allow the village to enter a real estate purchasing agreement with Josh and Brooke Carter for the building on 308 W. Pike St. (the former Marathon) in Jackson Center. The Carters will be buying the building from the village for $30,000. They plan on turning it into a cafe-style restaurant that serves coffee, sandwiches, etc. While construction on the building is going on, they will be setting up a food truck to give the locals a taste of the menu.

A resolution was approve allowing the village to enter into a contract with Advanced Rehabilitation Technology. The plan is to line the manholes from Plastipak to the Wastewater treatment plant. By doing this, they will slow/stop the inflow and infiltration of rain and groundwater within the wastewater collection system. This will reduce the gallons of water that is needed to be treated, extending the life expectancy of the plant and its equipment. The overall cost will be $104,191. This Phase One towards reducing gallons treated at the plant. They will begin construction in the fall once the farmers bring in their crops for the year.

Braden Lotz, Drew Sosby and Bruce Metz went to Upper Valley Career Center to discuss their concerns about water and sewage operators. Metz and Upper Valley are interested in holding classes to help interested people obtain their water and wastewater operator licenses. The current pass rate for the exam is 13%. Metz is hoping the new program helps increase this number, allowing for the hiring of more operators.

While getting the pool ready for summer, it sprung a leak. They did a leak detection on May 23 in hopes of pinpointing and patching it up quickly. Currently, the water level drops 2 inches a day due to this issue. They were hoping to get the problem fixed by the inspection Wednesday, May 24, with the pool to be opened by Friday, May 26th. If it is not a severe issue, they will still open on Friday and plan to fix it in the fall so as to not inconvenience people who already bought passes.