Justin Riffell, of St. Marys, drives his 1977 Wheel Horse lawn tractor around the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. Riffell has various attachments for the tractor such as a garden plow, snow plow, and lawn mower. The show continues Sunday, May 28.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Tractors on display at the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. The show continues Sunday, May 28.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jim Maag, of Ottawa, makes homemade ice-cream at the Grandma Moses’ ice-cream stand at the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. The show continues Sunday, May 28.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Mike Zuber, left, eats some homemade ice cream with his granddaughter, Amelia Zuber, 5, both of Antwerp, at the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. The show continues Sunday, May 28. Amelia is the daughter of Thomas and Heidi Zuber.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Scott Krouskop, of West Minster, drives a kid train during the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. The show continues Sunday, May 28.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
An old corn husker on display at the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. The show continues Sunday, May 28.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Justin Riffell, of St. Marys, drives his 1977 Wheel Horse lawn tractor around the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. Riffell has various attachments for the tractor such as a garden plow, snow plow, and lawn mower. The show continues Sunday, May 28.