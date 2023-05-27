Justin Riffell, of St. Marys, drives his 1977 Wheel Horse lawn tractor around the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. Riffell has various attachments for the tractor such as a garden plow, snow plow, and lawn mower. The show continues Sunday, May 28.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News