Justin Riffell, of St. Marys, drives his 1977 Wheel Horse lawn tractor around the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. Riffell has various attachments for the tractor such as a garden plow, snow plow, and lawn mower. The show continues Sunday, May 28.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tractors on display at the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. The show continues Sunday, May 28.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jim Maag, of Ottawa, makes homemade ice-cream at the Grandma Moses’ ice-cream stand at the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. The show continues Sunday, May 28.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Mike Zuber, left, eats some homemade ice cream with his granddaughter, Amelia Zuber, 5, both of Antwerp, at the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. The show continues Sunday, May 28. Amelia is the daughter of Thomas and Heidi Zuber.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Scott Krouskop, of West Minster, drives a kid train during the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. The show continues Sunday, May 28.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

An old corn husker on display at the 34th annual Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27. The show continues Sunday, May 28.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

