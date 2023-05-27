Builders Club Vice President Asher Wethington, 13, of Sidney, puts equipment into a wheel barrow while helping to spruce up Julia Lamb Field on Saturday, May 27. Wethington was helping the Kiwanis Club trim bushes, pick up garbage, and lay down mulch. The Builders Club is a Kiwanis service group.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
