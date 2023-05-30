Knight

SIDNEY – A new president and chief fundraiser has been named at Lehman Catholic High School.

Chris Knight was selected following a rigorous nationwide search led by a diverse committee consisting of members of the Lehman Catholic Board of Limited Jurisdiction, staff from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Lehman Catholic faculty, and partner school parents from Holy Angels Catholic School in Sidney, Piqua Catholic School and St. Patrick Catholic School in Troy. The committee’s selection was approved by the Archbishop of Cincinnati, Dennis M. Schnurr.

As president and chief fundraiser, Knight will oversee the administration, strategy, business, and financial aspects of the school. The president also serves as the lead communicator with clergy, partner school principals, and community leaders. Chris assumes his new position on June 1, 2023.

“I am honored to be appointed to serve as the next president of Lehman Catholic High School. Lehman is known for its strong Catholic identity, community support, and all-around excellence and for the many outstanding young men and women who have graduated and gone on to make significant contributions in their communities, said Knight. “I am looking forward to joining the great team already in place at Lehman and my wife, Brenda, and I are excited to join the Cavalier community.”

Most recently serving as the vice president and chief operating officer at St. John’s Jesuit High School & Academy in Toledo, Knight grew up in Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral Parish and attended Saint John’s Jesuit High School, the University of Toledo, and the University of Dayton.

Knight began his teaching career in the diocese in 1994 at Sylvania’s Saint Joseph’s School serving as an eighth-grade teacher. He served as principal of Holy Trinity School in Swanton for seven years and became the founding principal of the St. John Jesuit Academy in 2004. In 2010, Knight became the superintendent of Catholic schools for the Toledo Diocese, and in 2016, he was named the superintendent of Catholic schools for the Cleveland Diocese.

Among his community service, Knight has served as vice president of Partners in Education, as a member of the Catholic Youth Organization Advisory Committee, a board member of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, a foster parent for Lucas County Children’s Services, Lenawee County Family Services, president of the Holy Trinity St. Vincent De Paul Society, and was named an Urban All American in 2003 by the Central City Ministry of Toledo.

Knight and his wife, Brenda, have two sons who reside in Lima and Cincinnati and are members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Swanton where Chris serves on the Pastoral Council and Brenda serves on the retreat and Night of Worship ministry teams.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Knight to the Lehman community,” said Randy Sever, chairman of the Lehman Board of Limited Jurisdiction. “Chris has more than two decades of experience and proven leadership in Catholic education. Together with our dedicated faculty, staff, coaches, and administrators, he will propel Lehman forward for years to come.”