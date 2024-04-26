UVCC board hears construction update

PIQUA —Pat Gibson, Upper Valley Career Center director of Business Operations, provided the board of education with a construction project update during the April 22 meeting. Gibson shared that early site work will begin in mid-May and will be completed in June. The full project is scheduled to go out to bid in May with board approval expected at the June 24 board meeting.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the Ohio Attorney General Safety Grant in the amount of $6,313.76.

• Approved the additional grant from the Hartstein/Favorite International Vocational Fund of the Troy Foundation in the amount of $7,487.00 to be used by the Landscape and Natural Resources program as funds for the Yellowstone/Teton study trip.

• Approved the updated FY24 Appropriations Resolution and Certificate of Estimated Resources.

• Approved the agreement with R.T. Industries for job coaching services for the Launch program in an amount not to exceed $44,949.51 for the 2024-25 school year.

• Approved donations of 2016 Nissan Van, donated by SewEurodrive, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; 2011 Honda CRZ, donated by Doug Page. to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood, donated by Timothy Grunkemeyer, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; $500, donated by Willowbrook Hunt Club, to be used for the FFA Scholarships program; $1,000, donated by Sherry Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram, to be used by the Landscape and Natural Resources program for the Yellowstone/Grand Teton trip; Infant warmer and baby bed, donated by: Upper Valley Medical Center, to be used by the Medical Careers Academy program; and 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan, donated by Sonia Buehler, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs.

• Approved out-of-district learning opportunities / out-of-state travel for Family and Consumer Science Instructors/FCCLA Advisors Vicki Kipker (Jackson Center satellite), Tara Berning (Fairlawn satellite), and Tricia Alexander (Fort Loramie satellite) to attend the National FCCLA Leadership Conference in Seattle, Washington, from June 29 – July 3, 2024. Plans are to bring up to 38 students (Jackson Center– 13, Fairlawn– 12, Fort Loramie– 14). The cost for registration, travel, meals, lodging and tours will not exceed $9,594 for the instructors. The total cost to support (39) national student qualifiers will not exceed $59,475.

• Approved up to two Early Childhood Education and Care Instructors/Paraprofessionals along with up to five

students to participate in the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Seattle, Washington, from June 29 – July 3, 2024. The costs to the District for the staff members and 5 students for registration, travel, lodging, meals, and miscellaneous expenses will not exceed $12,500.00.

• Approved SkillsUSA Advisors Jeff Bertke, Konner Keller, Ralph Ash and Sara Plozay, along with 12 students to attend the 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, from June

22-30, 2024. Roger Voisard, Matt Meyer, and Zach Friend will also be attending for a portion of the time. The

combined cost to the District for registration, travel, meals, and lodging will not exceed $3,500.00 per staff member and $2,000.00 per student.

• Approved new textbooks for the 2024-25 school year.

• Authorized Gibson to advertise for bids for paving projects.

• Approved entering into a contract with Ferguson Construction for Early Sitework and Restroom Renovations. The contract is for $299,887 with a contingency amount of $29,988.

• Approved a motion to hold a public meeting on June 24, 2024, in accordance with, and to authorize and direct the Treasurer to place a notice with the Miami Valley Today no later than May 22, 2024,to discyss the re-employment of Gibson, who will be retiring as director of business operations, in the same postion following his retirement. The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

• Approved a resolution of commendation for service award recipients who received five years of service:Erika Butler, Duane Caudill, Thomas Gariety, Drew Ihle, Wendell Meyers, Nicole Pleiman; 10 years of servicea;Tricia Alexander, Bill Ankney, Eric Ditmer, Shane Dixon, Kyle Stager, Gail Young; 20 years of service: Danielle Barhorst, Gina Griesdorn, Heather Hollenbacher, Aaron Johnson, Margaret Odle; 25 years of service: Jennifer Henke, Kascy Lewber; 30 years of service: Doreen Rose, Jacque Shoenleben, Joseph Spangler; 35 years of service, Julia Emrick.

• Approved cabinet member employment for Matthew L. Meyer, director of student services effective July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2029.

Name/Position Contract Effective Expire

• Approved administrator employmen of Sara Plozay, supervisor of instruction – vocational, effecive July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2026.

• Approved certificated employment for the 2024-25 school year for Josh Bledsoe, academic instruction, English; Michelle Dixon, special education, small group academics; Brianna Tarkany, academic instruction, mathematics.

• Approved certificated employment for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years for Samuel Green, career tech instructor, ag science, Russia.

• Approved classified employment for Alex Dyson, special projects/maintenance’ and Kristie Purtee, assistant treasurer.

• Approved supplemental contract for Samuel Green, 40 hours for program set up.

• Approved supplemental contract effective for the 2023-24 school year for Megan Walters, 140 hours, careeer tech instructor, ag science, Bradford satellite.

• Approved special service contract(s) according to the rates on the 2023-24 salary schedules for Josh Bledsoe, 40 hours orientation; Michelle Dixon, 40 hours orientation; Brianna Takany, 40 hours orientation.

• Approved special service contract for Kristie Purtee, up to 80 hours orientation.

• Approved classified employee stipend for the 2023-2024 school year for Brian Regula, afternoon parking lot monitor for the remainder of the school year.

• Approved Adult Education intermittent/hourly employment for Kevin Trick, adult WD instructor, in house and off site, industrial.

• Approved Adult Education supervisor employment of Amanda Davidson, adult nursing supervisor; Wendell Meyers, adult WD instustrial training supervisor; Sarah Quick, Aspire/diploma pathways supervisor; Chad Tennant, adult WD customized training supervisor.

• Approved Adult Education employment for Mary Bramlette, adult student services secretary; Alycia Johnson, adult student services coordinator.

• Approved long-term emergency substitute through June 30, 2024, for Patsy Burnside as a substitute teacher.

• Approved the resignation for the purpose of retirement of Michelle Bednarczyk, academic instructor, mathematics, effctive May 31, 2024.

• Approved resignations of Samuel Green, career tech instructor, Fort Loramie High School, to take of the position of ag science at Russia; Sara Plozay, CT instructor, cosmetology, to take the position of supervisor of instruction, vocational; Cindy Pogue, nursing instructor.

• Approved the transfer of Timothy Cordonnier, supervisor of instruction – vocational, to supervisor of discipline and safety, effective July 1, 2024.

• Approved a contract modification for Julianna Bayham.

• Approved the contract modification of Greg Anderson, paraprofessional – auto collision: unpaid partial leave of absence from April 22, 2024, through May 24, 2024. Anderson will work from 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. instead of 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., due to responsibilities on his family farm.

• Approved the addendums to the contracts of Michelle Brunson, Duane Caudill and Patrick Gibson according to resolution VR8-2024; Roger Voisard according to VR9-2024; and Thomas “Joe” Davis according to VR10-2024 as presented. These resolutions were passed at the March 23, 2024, meeting, effective July 1, 2024.

The board’s next meeting will be Tuesday, May 28, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.