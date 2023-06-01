YELLOW SPRINGS — The Greene County Beekeepers Association will host its annual Honey Harvest at Glen Helen’s Camp Greene, located at 3452 Grinnell Road in Yellow Springs, on Saturday, July 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone interested in learning more about honeybees and beekeeping can come see beekeeping equipment, a demonstration of honey extraction, and ask questions to experienced beekeepers. There will be bee-related activities, products and food trucks, and local honey will be available for purchase.

The Greene County Beekeepers Association (GCBA) is a non-profit group of beekeepers, from hobbyists to professionals, dedicated to fostering and promoting apiculture in and around Greene County. Their goal is to promote the world of honey bees and apicultural activities. They work to educate themselves and the general public about the honey bee and its vital role in agriculture and the food supply.

More information can be found at gcbeekeepers.org