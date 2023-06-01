WAPAKONETA – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Auglaize County Friday evening.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter, and intercept impaired drivers.

“Based on provisional data there were 11,833 OVI- related crashes in which 668 people were killed last year in Ohio, “Lt. J.D. Westerfield, commander of the Wapakoneta Post, said.”

On average, there are 16,817 OVI arrests made yearly by law enforcement officers to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from the roadways.

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.