HOUSTON — The Western Buckeye Christian Camp and Retreat Center is hosting an open house on June 3 featuring a worship and concert from Andy Avery.

The free open house at the Western Buckeye Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 5455 Roeth Road, is an all day event to show off the camp and allow guests to swim for free.

The scheduled day includes inflatables, lunch, face painting, meet the deans, swimming, axe throwing, various treats, dinner, the worship and concert with Avery and a bonfire.

The event lasts from 11 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. with the previously mentioned events scheduled throughout and activites such as disc golf, soccer, golf, corn hole, basketball, ladder ball, giant conect four and more to choose from.

For the full schedule of events, visit the camp’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WBCSC/.