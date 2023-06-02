Home News On the agenda News On the agenda By MELANIE SPEICHER - June 2, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Sidney Recreation Board SIDNEY — The recreation board will meet on Monday, June 5, at 3 p.m. to review the Parks and Recreation Master Plan with its regular meeting afterward. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ferguson hosting touch-a-truck and garage sale to benefit Relay for Life Sidney Municipal Court Sidney Municipal Court Weather Sidney scattered clouds enter location 71.7 ° F 75.4 ° 69.1 ° 68 % 2.3mph 30 % Sat 82 ° Sun 76 ° Mon 73 ° Tue 70 ° Wed 64 °