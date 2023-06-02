125 Years

June 2, 1898

Prof. B.O Worrell, leader of the Klute band, had composed a march named, “The Pride of the Third Regiment,” and dedicated it to Company L, of this city. The new march will be played for the closing number at the Klute band concert Thursday evening.

——-

The Republican Central committee met at the office of John F. Wilson Saturday afternoon to select delegates to the judicial convention which meets at Dayton on Wednesday to nominate a candidate for circuit judge, A.J. Hess, J.C. Royon, J.E. Russell, D. Oldham and W.D. Davies were selected as delegates.

——-

The second drill of the recruits of the new battalion was held at the armory last night, with a very large number present. They were divided into squads and put up a very good drill. This evening all recruits are requested to be present, prepared to undergo a physical examination. Drills will be held every evening.

100 Years

June 2, 1923

Commencement exercises for the graduation class at Sidney High school were held last evening with diplomas presented by Dr. M.F. Hussey, president of the board of education, to the 67 members of the class. The 10 students in the class with the highest ranking are: Glenna Fogt, highest honor; Margaret Herbert, Bernice Sargeant, Ormond Wheeler, high honor; William Carper, Lloyd Harshbarger, Dorothy Leymaster, Mary McCracken, Franklin Smith, Gladys Steenrod, honor.

——-

The concert broadcast by the Sidney Municipal band at Atlanta, Ga., last evening, was received with varying degrees of success by local radio fans. Robert Roth reported he heard the concert very distinctly, but

many others reported they received but parts of the program. Word from Atlanta is to the effect the band will start home tonight and arrive back in Sidney early Sunday.

75 Years

June 2, 1948

Sidney’s annual observance of Memorial Day was recalled by local residents today, following a weekend of ceremonies at several locations in the community. With May 30 falling on Sunday, the official city observance of the occasion was held yesterday. This included the special program at the court house steps, where Robert Casper was the principal speaker, the parade and ceremonies at Graceland cemetery, where the principal address was given by Rev. Edwin Allender.

——-

Dr. A.W. Hobby, long-time practicing physician in Sidney, died yesterday morning at his home, following an illness of 7 ½ years resulting from a paralytic stroke. He began the practice of medicine in Port Jefferson in 1899, moving to Sidney some six years later. He continued in active practice until stricken in March 1941.

——-

Interviews will be resumed in Sidney on Tuesday for young men interested in becoming state highway patrolmen. Each Tuesday evening for one month a patrolman will be at the police station to interview prospects. The patrol is endeavoring to boost its state roster to the authorized 400 men.

50 Years

June 2, 1973

Harold P. Hansen Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hansen, R.R. 5, Sidney, has graduated from the Conservative Baptist Theological Seminary at Denver, Colo., receiving his master of arts degree in church education.

Mr. Hansen has accepted the position of supervisor of buildings and grounds at the Conservative Baptist Seminary.

——-

Lehman High School has been chosen as having the most outstanding science department for the West District of Ohio. The selection was made by the Ohio Academy of Science.

——-

MINSTER – Dan Addington, 55 ½ West Fourth St., was presented the Jaycee of The Year Award last week at the Year-end awards banquet and inauguration at The Wooden Show Inn.

Other honors bestowed upon Addington included the Project of the Year Award, spoke of the Year, and Jaycee of the Month of March.

25 Years

June 2, 1998

FORT LORAMIE – The third annual Lake Loramie Fishing Derby will be held Saturday at the Westbank Launch Ramp from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is free to the public and open to all ages.

——-

Andrew Nuss, a 1994 graduate of Sidney High School, recently graduated from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. He earned a bachelor of science degree with distinction from the department of entomology in the school of agriculture.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.