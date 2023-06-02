SIDNEY — School has just let out and everyone’s minds are on what to do this summer. Make sure you don’t miss the fun events that Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Shelby County Libraries (SCL) are planning for families this summer. The “Conservation Storytimes” and “Conservation Creations” series are continuing and Shelby SWCD and SCL are even throwing in some special events in celebration of summer reading.

“Conservation Storytimes” are storytimes that have a nature or conservation theme, including two to three books, a song, and an interactive activity. These are appropriate for pre-k-sixth-grade kids. “Conservation Creations” offer a nature-based craft and conservation education to both kids and/or adults in the community – see event description for age appropriateness. This summer these series will be at multiple library locations throughout the county.

The summer partnership between Shelby SWCD and SCL is beginning with “Conservation Storytimes – Wiggly Worms” on June 9 at 10 a.m. at the Botkins Community Library and at 1 p.m. at the Fort Loramie Community Library. During the storytime, kids will learn about the importance of worms for the environment and soil. Best of all – kids will get to be scientists and observe real worms – what do they look like, how do they move, what do they feel like? This “Conservation Storytime” will also be at Anna Community Library on June 13 at 2 p.m. and at the Jackson Center Community Library on June 16 at 2 p.m.

A special event planned on June 14 at 10 a.m. in Tawawa Park Geib Pavilion is “Sounds of the Creek.” This event is part of the library’s Summer Library Program and will be a good way to get out in nature with kids. During the event, kids will learn about the sounds that Mosquito (Tawawa) Creek makes, then they will get to learn about the little creatures, also known as macroinvertebrates, that live just below the creek’s surface by using nets in the creek to do sampling. It is recommended kids wear water shoes or boots for this event as they will have the opportunity to get in the creek and participate. The event is planned for K-8th grade kids.

Another event in June will be “Conservation Creations – Nature Bookmarks” on June 20 at 2 p.m. at Fort Loramie Community Library (pre-k to sixth-grade kids). At this event kids will learn about flowers and pollination then make a nature-inspired bookmark from real pressed flowers and leaves. This is great way to appreciate nature and inspire reading over the summer.

There will be more collaborative events throughout Shelby County in July. Follow Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District or Shelby County Libraries on Facebook for more information or contact Amanda Hurley at the Shelby SWCD office if you would like a list of dates for upcoming events.

If you have questions about upcoming events email or call Hurley, Shelby SWCD ([email protected], 937-492-6520, ext 2597.