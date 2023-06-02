COLUMBUS — Jill Smith, of Jackson Center, has been named senior organization director and member development specialist for Ohio Farm Bureau, serving members in Auglaize, Logan, Mercer and Shelby counties. Smith’s promotion is part of a new pilot project developed in 12 northwest Ohio county Farm Bureaus to test an alternative field staff structure.

In addition to her role as senior organization director, her work now will include forming collaborations and building relationships with key agriculture professionals and partners that will keep Farm Bureau members ready for the next innovation or issue, as well as provide professional and business growth opportunities.

Smith is part of a fifth-generation farm in rural Logan County, focusing on soybeans, corn and hay. Previously, the farm raised a commercial and registered sheep flock, feeder cattle and hogs.

Smith is a 25-year member of Shelby County Farm Bureau and has an animal science and ag business degree from The Ohio State University. She is also a graduate of Ohio State’s LEAD program.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.