SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for fraud, gross sexual imposition, forgery, and drugs, among other charges.

Misty L. King, 41, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control for each of two counts of attempted identity fraud, first degree misdemeanors, with no days of jail credit given. Additionally King must serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on work release and successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling. King was indicted on two counts of identity fraud for using another person’s STNA (State Tested Nurse Aide) number in an attempt to obtain employment.

Norman J. Angle, IV, 40, of Sidney, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, with six days of jail credit given, and mandatory post release control of five years, for one count of gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony, making him a Tier II sex offender. Angle was indicted on one count of rape, a first degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony, for engaging in sexual conduct and sexual contact with a child less than 13 years of age. One count was dismissed.

Deshannon Carnel Clemons, 49, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced to 17 months in prison with four days of credit granted, for one count of forgery, a fourth degree felony. Clemons was indicted on two counts of forgery, a fourth degree felony, and two counts of theft, a fourth degree felony, for writing fraudulent checks exceeding $7500 and using them to purchase a Polaris Ranger and a Polaris Sportsman. Three charges were dismissed.

Holly D. Mowery, 40, of Troy, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 57 days of jail credit given, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth degree felony. Additionally Mowery must successfully complete treatment at a community-based correctional facility and reside in a sober living facility after completion. Mowery was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession of methamphetamine and Fentanyl, possessing baggies used for methamphetamine and Fentanyl, and hiding baggies of drugs in her bodily cavity to impair its availability as evidence. Two counts were dismissed.

Jessica L. Mullins, 29, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years of community control, with no days of jail credit given, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally Mullins must successfully complete treatment at a community-based correctional facility. Mullins was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and three counts of endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor, for methamphetamine, glass pipes and baggies, and for possessing methamphetamine in the vicinity of her minor children. Three counts were dismissed.

Heather S. Juarez, 37, of Sidney, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, with no days of jail credit granted, for one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony. Juarez was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, for selling or offering to sell methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school. Two counts were dismissed.

John R. Knasel, 59, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with no days of jail credit granted, for one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally Knasel must complete treatment at a community based correctional facility and successfully complete the Thinking for a Change program. Knasel was indicated on three counts of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly selling or offering to sell Lyrica and Suboxone, felonies in the fifth degree. Two counts were dismissed.

Crystal N. Fields, 34, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue her community control sanctions and to serve 14 days in the Shelby County Jail on work release, with no days of jail credit given, for violating her community control sanctions. Fields was sentenced to five years of community control for two counts of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for cocaine.