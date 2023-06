Glenn Hicks celebrates his 100th birthday at The Landings of Sidney, on Tuesday, June 6, with members of his family. Positioned, left to right, are Jim Quasius, his son in law; Glenn Hicks; Cheryl Quasius, his daughter and Ruth Hicks, his wife of 75 years. Hicks is a veteran of the Army- Airforce having served from 1943-1945. He retired from Copeland Refrigeration in 1989.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News