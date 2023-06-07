Out of the past

125 Years

June 7, 1898

A meeting was held in the assembly room of the court house last night to make arrangements for a Fourth of July celebration in Sidney for this year, as it has been several years since a celebration as been held here. The matter was discussed and another meeting called for Friday evening, when committees will be appointed and a program mapped out.

——-

The school enumeration has been completed by Truant Officer Root. The total enumeration for the year of 1898 was 1838, of which 964 of those enrolled were males and 874 were females. The enrollment last year was 1747, showing a gain of about 100.

——-

The auditors along the line of the C.H.&D. railroad met this week and assessed the road for taxation as follows: main track, $10,000 per mile; side tracks, $2,500 per mile; rolling stock, $1,300 per mile, and machinery, $150 per mile.

——-

About 29 of the new recruits were examined last night, making a total of 56 that have been given physical examinations.

100 Years

June 7, 1923

LeRoy Bland announced today that he will be candidate for the nomination as the Republican candidate for mayor. He is the first to announce his candidacy publicly. Time for filing of names of candidates with Lisle Hopkins, clerk of the election board, will expire on Thursday.

——-

Another fiery cross was burned on Brooklyn avenue in East Sidney about 9 o’clock Saturday evening. The cross, which was about 16 feet high with large cross-arms, had been erected along the embankment just north of the rug works, facing North street. No one observed the erecting of the cross, but the burning soon attracted a large crowd.

——-

A total of 163 students graduated this year from the eighth grade of the Shelby county schools and received their diplomas at special exercises Saturday afternoon at the high school auditorium. Worrell’s orchestra furnished the music with the address of the program given by Prof. C.B.H. Freeman, of Ada.

75 Years

June 7, 1948

Dr. Harry Wain, former Shelby county health commissioner and recently acting director of the Miami Valley Hospital, has been named health commissioner at Mansfield and Richland county.

——-

Organization of local bowling assumed well-defined proportions today, following the formation of a City Association at the Sidney Recreation Parlors last evening. Russell Blake was named president of the association, with Arthur Nutt, first vice president; George Ehrhardt, second vice president; Morton Piper, third vice president; George Gifford, forth vice president, and Edward Mentges, secretary-treasurer.

50 Years

June 7, 1973

Sidney’s J. Oliver Amos will be among eight men receiving honorary degrees from Miami University at its 134th annual commencement Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in Millett Hall on Miami’s Oxford Campus. Amos is president of Sidney Printing and Publishing Co.

——-

Miss Denise Barker, R.R. 4, Sidney was crowned queen of Anna Homecoming ceremonies Saturday Evening.

——-

Three days of hot, sunny weather ended Sunday night with a violent thunderstorm that peaked to tornado proportions in the Piqua area and struck two Shelby County residences.

Late Sunday night tornado warnings were issued in the Miami County vicinity. The Rev. Russell Bowditch of Miami-Shelby Road, a mile east of County 25-A, pastor of Springcreek Baptist Church, said the tornado hit his residence about 10:55 p.m. A neighbor of the Bowditch family, Richard Hill, told Mr. Bowditch that he lay flat on the floor when the tornado hit. A roof was lifted off his machine shed by heavy winds.

25 Years

June 7, 1998

TRENTON, OH – The Butler County sheriff’s office has received a second report of an alligator sighting in the Great Miami River in southwest Ohio.

——-

An aspiring writer who has struck up a friendship with an editor of Rolling Stone magazine is the recipient of this year’s Sidney Daily News Scholarship.

Recent Lehman Catholic High School graduate Angela A. Watercutter, 18, daughter of Daniel and Nita Watercutter of Sidney, has been selected for the annual $500 scholarship. The scholarship is awarded each year to a student who intends to pursue a degree in journalism, photojournalism or communications.

