SIDNEY — In the early morning light Thursday, a person has hampered the work of Agape.

According to Jeff McAtee, between 6:15-6:30 a.m. a person stole a catalytic converter off a van the agency uses to pick up food, such as bread, for distribution.

“We have it all on video,” said McAtee, “and it’s been turned over to the (Sidney) Police.”

McAtee said the person cased the facility as the video shows the car with the person in it drive by. Around 15 minutes later, the person returned and stole the converter.

“We discovered it was gone when we went out to start the vehicle,” said McAtee. The van was towed to Best One Tire for repairs.

The person, said McAtee, also checked out the generator at the facility.

“We had a generator stole before,” he said. “He went back to the pantry and looked at the generator. But I welded it down real good. No one is stealing that.”

McAtee said the funds to repair the vehicle means they will be able to purchase less food for those residents they serve on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact the Sidney Police Department.