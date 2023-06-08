Veterans motorcycle club to host poker run

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – For the second time, the Sidney Chapter of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club will host a five-card draw poker run on Saturday, June 10 with the proceeds benefiting veterans.

Registration is $20 per bike and $5 per passenger and starts at 10 a.m. at the Sidney Veterans Center at 1265 Fourth Ave. with the first bike out at 12 p.m. and the last bike out at 2 p.m. Card draw stops will take place at Al’s Place at 91 S. Main St. in Fort Loramie; Meyers Tavern at 303 N. Main St. in Botkins; and The Pines at 2516 County Road 255 in Quincy with the last bike in at 5 p.m. back at the veterans center. All stops must be met to collect cards.

Instead of cash prizes, plaques will be handed out for highest and lowest hands and the participant who traveled the farthest to the event. The registration money will all go back to veterans since the club is a non-profit, and according to the club’s field training officer, Justin Kesler – also known as Samson – the plan for the proceeds is to sponsor veterans’ families for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

There will also be T-shirts with the local club’s logo for sale starting at $20 and raffles. As an example, Kessler said some of the raffle prizes will be range passes and a free one-year membership to the Midwest Shooting Center as well as some ammo.

The event will be rain or shine with the exception of a possible cancellation due to severe inclement weather. For more information, contact Phat-Thor at 937-570-4196 or Samson at 937-638-3221.