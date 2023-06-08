Out of the past

125 Years

June 8, 1898

A meeting of the school board was held last evening. The committee on the special election for the erection of a new school building made its report and the new school building was discussed, but no action taken. D.R. Orbison reported that he had audited the treasurer’s books and found them to be correct.

Members of the Third regiment, OVI including Company L, are under marching orders at Camp DeSoto. The soldiers have all been vaccinated and are ready to board the transports to Cuba. It is understood the regiment can expect orders to move at most any hour.

R.V. Jones received his commission as postmaster of Sidney this morning. He will take charge of the local office on Wednesday evening.

100 Years

June 8, 1923

With just a week remaining for the filing of nominating petitions for city offices at the primary, the following have been filed to date: mayor, E.E. Troute, Democrat; LeRoy Bland, Republican; solicitor, H.H. Needles, Democrat; auditor, Henry Shaffer, Democrat; treasurer, Grover C. Timeus, Democrat; president of council, James Hewitt, Democrat; councilmen, Ed Gretzinger, Republican, second ward; Joe Wachsmuth, Democrat, fourth ward.

Sidney police took into custody this morning three men, whose actions in driving a large National touring car about the city, aroused the suspicions of local residents. One man, the driver of the car, escaped. Indications are that the vehicle was probably stolen from Findlay, O.

Members of the senior class at Holy Angels High school, who will present the comedy, “Lighthouse Nan,” in the Sidney High school auditorium next week, include Emerson O’Leary, Harold Slonkosky, John Spraul, Francis Anthony, Adrian Cruse, Patricia Hoban, Ada McClain, Jeanette Crusey, and Salome Kingseed.

75 Years

June 8, 1948

Considerable headway was established in the conversion of the old Timeus ice pond into a city recreational center as volunteers and city workers joined forces to clear up the debris at the prospective site Saturday. Located just off Johnston drive, the area has unlimited potentialities for playground and picnic purposes.

A letter released today by Supt. Fred Louys, Harold P. Brown formally requested he be relieved of all athletic coaching responsibilities at the high school as of June 4, but also requested he remain on the faculty in an academic teaching status, beginning with the school year in September.

W.H. Olding was re-elected commander of the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans, when members met Friday evening. Virgil Alexander was elected senior vice commander: Charles Setsor, junior vice commander.

50 Years

June 8, 1973

The Lucky Barrel was at Dorsey’s Downtown during the past week. Vernon M. Frey, 17 Elm St., Fort Loramie, failed to collect $600 when his name was drawn because he had not registered.

At the May 30 Longfellow Parent-Teacher Organization meeting, a $200 scholarship was awarded William Hudson Jr., 704 Buckeye Ave., Sidney. Hudson is a junior at Bluffton College and plans to teach when he graduates.

The Don Thompson Ford Dealership will move its entire operation to a site off Ohio 47 west of Vandemark Rd., it was disclosed this morning. The side was purchased from Mrs. Edith Folkerth, owner of Folkerth Motor Sales, for an undisclosed sum.

Thompson said a new car showroom, used car lot, service department and collision shop will be included on the 12 ½ acre stie.

25 Years

June 8, 1998

Sidney Noon Kiwanis toured Agape Distribution’s warehouse during its final meeting in May. Pastor John Geissler from Agape Distribution addressed the club members and conducted the walk-through tour. Agape Distribution is located on Brooklyn Avenue in Sidney and its mission is to receive various donated commodities from around the country and redistribute the goods to needy families, not just in Sidney/Shelby County but also on the nationwide and worldwide level.

MINSTER – Plans are under way for the 11th annual Cancer golf Tournament to benefit the Auglaize County Unit of the American Cancer Society on June 27 at the Arrowhead Golf Club.

PHOTO – Bright red tomatoes were among the many offerings at the first farmer’s marked of the season Saturday in downtown Sidney. Here John Whittenberger of Sidney picks up some corn from Julie Reichert, who was assisting with a produce stand operated by Willie Johnson. The stand was selling produce from Georgia and Florida. The Farmer’s market will be a Saturday fixture through the Summer and fall months as it has for a number of years.

