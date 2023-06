MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Hans Schultz, of Jackson Center, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college’s dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Schultz is a graduate of Ladysmith High School.

To be eligible for dean’s list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.