SIDNEY — The sounds of summer are back for an exciting new season. The six-week concert series presented by the Sidney Civic Band returns to courthouse square in downtown Sidney on Friday, June 16, 2023.

This season will mark several changes for the band. Most notably, a new conductor is in place following the retirement of Phil Chilcote. Kathy McIntosh, of Troy, will be leading the band this season.

McIntosh retired after 34 years in public education as a band director at Covington Exempted Village Schools and Troy City Schools. Her groups consistently performed at a high level, receiving superior ratings for both marching band and concert band. She is currently working part-time as an academic coordinator for music grades 7-12 in the Dayton Public Schools as well as a tour director with Bob Rogers Travel.

So that audiences can enjoy the other amenities of Sidney’s revitalized downtown, this year’s concerts will be shorter with no intermission. There will still be the traditional Spot pie drawing and concessions offered by the Relay for Life team from Connection Point Church of God.

The June 16 concert is titled “For the Kid in All of Us” and will feature a variety of well-known children’s selections including “Teddy Bears Picnic,” “Celebration of Sesame Street” and music from “The Lion King.” Classics like Mancini’s “Baby Elephant Walk” and Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” will also be included.

Concert time is 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God. For weather updates, check the band’s Facebook page.