SIDNEY – The Civil Service Commission certified scores and ranking for six candidates for patrol officer positions on June 1.

The police chief will then make recommendations to the city manager, and the selected candidates will go through post-offering testing and be sworn in at a future City Council meeting.

City staff also notified the commissioners about creating a new eligibility list for lieutenants and the assistant fire chief positions in the fire department for potential future position openings and the start of the process to hire a deputy police chief.

