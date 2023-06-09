Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Pavan Teja Atmakuri, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert A. Now, 37, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Jarrett Cromes, 25, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Isiah Michael Curl, 24, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jesse L. Kindell, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kyle W. Ralston, 34, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brianna Marie Cardinal, 19, of New Bremen, was charged with assured clear distance and distracted driving enhancement – dismissed, $130 fine.

Vincent L. Robinson, III, 19, of Douglasville, Georgia, was charged speeding, $175 fine.

Lynn Marie Schuetz, 48, of Cincinnati was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dawn Anita Sue Brooks, 44, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.

Josue Samuel Velasco Martinez, 20, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica Shae Wooddell, 25, of West Milton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

James P. Brautigam, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kelsey Bradley, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rickey W. Hickman, 65, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $136 fine.

Randall Whitehead, Jr., 29, of Cincinnati, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $161 fine.

Alana Mary Zimmerman, 26, of Fort Loramie, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

David Adam Bingham, 33, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, $222 fine.

Timothy Michael Cruz, 41, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Luke Aaron Addison Cantrell, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Heidi Rose Ames, 29, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gabriel L. Rhodehamel, 26, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Andrew J. Steinke, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ronald G. Heath, 81, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Erica Renee Merlau, 20, of Botkins, was charged with expired plates, driving unsafe vehicle, and operating without reasonable control, $186 fine.

Jacklyn T. Fishbaugh, 26, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amy L. Hoying, 38, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jill Marie Lawrence, 44, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ethan Robert Kiser, 18, of Piqua, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Hannah Jo E. Siegel, 21, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deborah L. Phelps, 68, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehciles, $136 fine.

Lylia Yuvonne Mickle, 45, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $111 fine.

Rustam Yusufovich Saddatov, 29, of Springboro, was charged with speeding,$125 fine.

William B. Franciscy, 88, of Temperance, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

David Michael Washnock, 53, of Novi, Michigan, was charged with speeding,$135 fine.

Connor Kay Paul McKinney, 21, of Anna, was charged with signal lights, $160 fine.

Ray Charles Mack, 61, of Kennesaw, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven R. Platfoot, 63, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Billy Jo Hebb, 51, of Whiting, Iowa, was charged with validation stickers, $136 fine.

Alexander Michael James Thompson, 22, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Mason H. Snyder, 21, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Krista M. Sanders, 44, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Keisha S. Terry, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zachary Marshall Lahey, 45, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nickolaus W. Knoll, 32, of Radcliff, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Alicia A. Irons, 41, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Delvin D. Harris, 28, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Colby Matthew Howard, 19, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Justin Ryan Chrisman, 36, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Derrick Allen Brummel, 52, of Troy, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Mary E. Donart, 29, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon Holcomb, 23, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua Brian Robert Collins, 30, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Angel Marie Hibbard, 31, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ethan Cole Crist, 20, of Greenville, was charged with failure to reinstate license, seatbelt violation, driver, and redlight or red flag required – dismissed, $105 fine.

Alexsander J. Wiseman, 25, of Columbus, was charged with no operator license, $160 fine.

Matthew I. House, 25, of Piqua, was charged with no operator license, failure to file registration, and reasonable control, $230 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone