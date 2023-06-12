Boerger

FORT LORAMIE – Ring the Bell in honor of former Shelby County blood drive manager Irene Boerger at the St. Michael’s Hall “Country Fun Blood Drive” Tuesday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie.

Everyone who registers to donate blood will be entered in a grand prize drawing to win two tickets for all three days of the July 6-8 “Country Concert 23” in Fort Loramie and will receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel.

Schedule an appointment at www.DonorTime.com call 937-461-3220 or use the Donor Time app.

The blood drive is dedicated to Irene Boerger who served as Community Blood Center’s Shelby County blood drive manager for 38 years and passed away in 2021.

St. Michal’s hosts six community blood drives per year, all sponsored by the Fort Loramie American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the Fort Loramie Community Service Club, St. Michael’s Church and the St. Michael’s Knights of St. John.

CBC is in critical need of multiple blood types. Types O negative and B negative are in one-day supply and types O positive and A negative are in three-day supply. CBC must register a minimum of 300 donors every day to meet the demands of area hospitals.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected].