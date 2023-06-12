MAPLEWOOD — The annual Country 5K and 1/2 Mile Fun Run will be held Saturday, June 24, at Maplewood Methodist Church, 21544 Maplewood Road., Maplewood. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and race begins at 9 a.m.

Register online at https://www.cantstoprunningco.com/ or mail form and make checks to payable to Maplewood Methodist Church. Mail entries to to Maplewood Methodist Church, P.O. Box 51, Maplewood, OH 45340. Attn: 5k Race. Runners may register the day of the race until 8:59 a.m.

Runners will have a flat road race on country roads.

Winners of each age group will receive a plaque.

Door prizes, goody bags and awards will be presented.

The event is a timed race by Can’t Stop Running.

Contact Deb Hagan, 937-726-6515, for more information.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Maplewood Methodist Church Trustee and Mission Funds.