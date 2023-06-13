To the editor:

On Monday, April 8, between 3:09 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., a spectacular event will appear in the sky created for us to enjoy. This event is called a solar eclipse in which the moon will come between the sun and earth. To view this, one will have to have something dark as welding lens to view it. Do not view it without protection.

This event can be viewed, most anywhere in Shelby County and the Dayton area is the best viewing. If you have never experienced one you are in for a surprise. It can be viewed from any parking lot, school, Lowes, Menards, etc.

The best place to view if you around the Newport area would be the old ball diamond. No parking behind the church. God’s backyard. Some awn chairs, a blanket, pizza or a bucket of chicken, drink would do nicely.

Although this is one of God’s gifts to us, an organization is turning it into a money maker for themselves. Although this event is as long as 10 to 15 minutes, Hickory Hill will let you camp and of course view this site and camp for three days for $400. Tell me what can you do with $400 when you can view this event for free. Why spend $400?

Don’t you think he is using one of God’s gifts to use which is free to make money from.. Is this right? God will take care of it, just enjoy the viewing from him.

Use this letter as a reminder. Clip it out and hang it on your frig. Maybe a small donation to the church for the use of their property. This is just an option. Hickory Hills campgrounds is using this as a money maker. The way things are, $400 can pay a mortgage, food, ca, etc., not 10 minutes to vie this event hen it can be viewed for free. It’s one of many gifts from God to us. We should be blessed and thankful for this gift. The church’s address is St. Peter and Paul, Box 199, Fort Loramie, OH 45845. A donation is optional but welcome.

John Flaute

Houston