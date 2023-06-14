Out of the past

125 Years

June 14, 1898

The county commissioners fixed the tax levies for Shelby county this week. The levies are as follows: county fund, three mills; infirmary, .40 mill; bridges 1.5 mills; building, .60 mill; children’s home, .80 mill; soldier’s relief, .16 mill; ditch, .10 mill; pike repair, two mills; total of 8.56 mills. This total is the same as last year.

——-

The county commissioners have received a petition for the incorporation of Kettlersville as a village. The hearing on the petition has been set for Sept. 5.

——-

The Sidney Carriage Body Co. this week received an order for 7000 jobs from the Pung-Anderson Carriage Co., of Detroit, Mich. This order will furnish the Carriage Body Co. plenty of work during the dull season.

——-

The Sexauer bakery will commence next Monday to add to the weight of their bread on account of the present decrease in the price of flour.

100 Years

June 14, 1923

The fire department was called out about 4 o’clock Sunday morning when a fire was discovered in the plant of the Farmers Exchange. Timely discovering of the blaze and the prompt response of the fire department probably prevented complete destruction of the elevator on West Poplar street. The blaze was discovered by Dr. Edwin Collier and Ben Higgins who happened to be walking past the plant, enroute downtown. There were some indications of arson in connection with the blaze.

——-

Receivership action filed by the Loss Manufacturing Co., of New York City, against the Sidney Manufacturing Co., has resulted in the filing today of a petition in bankruptcy by the latter in the court at Dayton. The petition states the company, which ceased operations on Feb. 1, has assets in the amount of $148,000 and liabilities of $156,000.

75 Years

June 14, 1948

“Sidewalk superintendents” were much in evidence yesterday afternoon, when a large, four-ton industrial washing machine was hoisted through a third-story window at the Wagner Manufacturing Co. plant on Fair avenue. With a total length of 54 feet, the machine was designed especially for the Wagner company for the “washing” of Magnalite utensils after polishing.

——-

A Fort Loramie boy, Hall F. Ahlers, has been elected mayor of one of the 17 cities set up with Boys’ State at Ohio Wesleyan University. Elections for state and cities officers were held yesterday.

——-

The Venture Club of Sidney received its charter and the newly elected officers of the Sidney Soroptimist club, the sponsoring group, were installed at formal ceremonies held jointly at the Masonic temple last evening. Mrs. Joseph A. Brady was installed as president of the latter group; Mrs. Orville Eisenhut, vice-president; Mrs. Heber Outland, recording secretary; Mrs. Ray Steinle, corresponding secretary, Miss Iva Klopfenstein, treasurer.

50 Years

June 14, 1973

Welcome Wagon Newcomers Club installed Mrs. Donald Moorman as president for the 1973-74 club season when a dinner meeting was held Wednesday evening at the Holiday Inn.

——-

Dinah Ellis and Timothy Roach, graduating seniors of Houston High School, were crowned queen and king of the Houston Alumni dance Saturday evening at Lindhaus Park. She received an arm bouquet of chrysanthemums.

——-

A picnic Sunday afternoon at Tawawa Park honored the retirement of the Rev. Lester Meyer, pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene, Kossuth Street.

A minister for 42 years, Mr. Meyer has been in Sidney for four years. He and Mrs. Meyer will move to St. Marys near the Nazarene Camp Grounds where they will reside in a mobile home.

25 Years

June 14, 1998

The Ohio Bluebird Society is planning a booth at the Shelby County Fair this summer.

In preparation for this and other events envisioned in 1998, county coordinators have scheduled a planning meeting for June 23rd at the Ohio State Extension Office on Fair Road.

——-

The Shelby County Park District will be sponsoring its second annual Feast of the Summer Moon Living History Encampment on Friday through Sunday. The encampment will be located on the east side of the Lockington Dam in the shelter house area.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Loss is expected to run high in an early morning fire that destroyed a barn containing boats, campers and vehicles on the Leo Borchers farm on Schlater Road.

A neighbor, Vernon Schroeder, discovered the barn fire about 2 am today and called the Borchers family. Leo Borchers said by the time he went outside, the barn was engulfed in flames. “It was pretty well gone.”

