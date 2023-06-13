Participants of the Grand Lake Brews-N-Vines Trail can win a T-shirt with 700 points and a hat with 900 points. Photos retrieved from Grand Lake Region Visitors Center Facebook page Participants can pick up a free Brews-N-Vines starter pack from the Greater Grand Lake Region Visitors Center containing a map, a travel planner, a koozie and a drawstring bag. Photos retrieved from Grand Lake Region Visitors Center Facebook page

By Charlotte Caldwell

ST. MARYS – The Grand Lake Brews-N-Vines Trail – organized by the Grand Lake Region Visitors Center – is in full swing and encourages participants to visit a plethora of breweries, wineries and coffee shops around the Grand Lake area.

The trail started in 2020 and the current list comprises 16 local businesses from Darke, Mercer and Auglaize counties. After signing up, participants can pick up a free starter pack at the visitors center containing a Grand Lake travel planner and a Brews-N-Vines map, Koozie and drawstring bag. Participants have until March 20, 2024, to collect 100 points from each venue visited and to redeem the points for a Brews-N-Vines T-shirt at 700 points and a hat at 900 points. And, according to Grand Lake Region Visitors Center Executive Director Donna Grube, those who sign up could win a gift card – purchased by the visitors center – from one of the trail’s businesses.

“Our goal was and still is to try to attract visitors and local folks to support these small businesses throughout the communities. So that was what we started it for,” Grube said.

New this year, participants will receive a mobile exclusive passport via text and email and use GPS to check in at each business.

Participants can expect discounts and events throughout the year at many trail businesses along with unique finds at each.

For example, Gongoozlers Brewery at 629 W. Monroe St. in New Bremen specializes in European beers and offers a free sticker with every first purchase. Events at the brewery usually include food trucks and live music.

New Bremen Coffee Company at 115 W. Monroe St. in New Bremen has served the community since 1999 and offers a free cupcake for participating in the trail. Patrons can enjoy a hearty food menu with a large selection of soups, salads and sandwiches to pair with a coffee, tea or lemonade and a dessert.

“I think the best part of our business is that everything is homemade – pastries, candy (Topp’s Homemade Candy), cupcakes (Will-Yums Bakeshop), quiche, etc. – and the entire menu is made to order and fresh. We also have an amazing inviting staff that really adds the small town charm to a big coffee shop feel,” co-owner Carla Topp said.

GR8 Vines Winery at 325 E. Spring St. in St. Marys offers 10% off merchandise and meat/cheese trays. Entertainment includes live music and music bingo. The business is veteran-owned and operated and military-themed with all of the wines named after the military. A “Wall of Heroes” is also featured in the business and encourages veteran patrons to sign the wall.

“My husband, Andy, served in the United States Marine Corps and we are both very proud of his service and the U.S. military (all branches) are near and dear to our hearts. My dad is an Army veteran and served in Vietnam,” co-owner Terri Liming said.

Another reason to visit is all of the winery’s array of beverages are made in-house.

“We are currently making 16 wines, nine hard ciders and many flavors of wine slushies,” Liming said.

The other businesses on the trail and their trail promotions are:

• Brew Nation/Lake Rat Brewing – 110 S. Main St., Celina. Offers 5% off Lake Rat Brewing merchandise, $2 off pizzas and 10% off one appetizer

• Cozy Cabin Café – 571 S. Eastern Ave., St. Henry

• Five Vines Winery – 12179 Buckland Holden Road., Wapakoneta

• Hazelnut Coffeehouse – 318 S. Ash St., Celina. Offers 15% off espresso-based, drip brew and tea beverages

• Moeller Brew Barn – 8016 Marion Drive, Maria Stein. Offers 20% off merchandise and apparel

• Rooster Joe Coffee – 300 W. Sycamore St., Coldwater. Offers buy one drink get one drink free

• Second Crossing Brew Co. – 142 N. Main St., Rockford. Offers $1 off a flight or pint

• Tailspin Brewing Co, – 626 S. Second St., Coldwater

• Vineyard at Evergreen Farm – 4249 Siegrist Jutte Road, Coldwater

• Winans Chocolates and Coffee (Maria Stein) – 8020 Booster Drive, Maria Stein. Offers free candy

• Winans Chocolates and Coffee (Wapakoneta) – 24 E. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta

• Winery at Versailles – 6572 State Route 47, Versailles

For more information and to sign up for the Brews-N-Vines Trail, visit seemore.org/cheers