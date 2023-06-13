Out of the past

125 Years

June 13, 1898

The millinery stock of Mrs. Mary McIntyre, on North Main avenue, was completely destroyed by fire about 3 o’clock this morning. The fire appeared to have started in the trimming department at the rear of the store. The origin is unknown. Mrs. McIntyre and her husband were asleep upstairs and were almost suffocated by the smoke, but finally succeeded in getting out and sent in the alarm.

——-

Word was received here last evening that Ed. E. Burkhart and Charles. C Marshall, both of this city, had successfully passed the examination for admittance to the bar, held in Columbus last week.

——-

The Navy Department today posted Admiral Sampson’s full report on Lt. Hobson’s daring deed in blowing up the United States Coal steamer “Merrimac” at the entrance to Santiago De Cuba harbor to seal in the Spanish fleet.

100 Years

June 13, 1923

Chairman Cordell Hull, of the Democratic National committee, announced today the appointment of Robert Kaser, of this city, to act as a special representative of the national headquarters in organizing a “National Democratic Victory Club” in Sidney. Chairman Hull is striving by intensive work this year to win the Presidential election next year.

——-

The Botkins Telephone company has filed an injunction suit in common pleas court against the New Bremen Telephone company to enjoin the latter from in any manner erecting telephone poles in or about the village of Kettlersville and in section 10, 11, 14, and 15 in Van Buren township, located east of the Lucas road.

——-

The climax of the recent attendance contest conducted by members of the Sidney Kiwanis club came last evening when an elaborate chicken dinner was served to the members of the club and their ladies at the M.E. Church in Port Jefferson. At the dinner, members of the winning team, headed by F.D. Christian, were entertained by the losers, headed by O.S. Kenny.

75 Years

June 13, 1948

Purchase of an area 100 by 150 feet off the east side of Gramercy park and plans for the erection location, were announced today by Rodney Wilt, president of the Sidney Aerie of the Eagles. The lot is on East

Court street and lies along the west side of the Miami River. George Robertson, the owner, was recently consummated. Erection of the new lodge hall, expected to cost $75,000, will be started as soon as plans are completed.

——-

Members of the Shelby County Saddle Club and Association were busy today in completing plans for the rodeo they will jointly sponsor Sunday at the Shelby county fairgrounds.

——-

Soviet authorities snarled up all railway freight shipments to Berlin from the West today, but lifted their ban this evening after a day of confusion and bickering.

50 Years

June 13, 1973

Mrs. Donald Reid was installed as president of the Sidney American Legion Auxiliary Monday evening at the American Legion Post home.

——-

A Sidney home was struck by lightening Tuesday afternoon apparently during a portion of violent thunderstorms which struck the northern part of Shelby County. Sidney Firefighters responded to the residence of William Jones, 1532 Campbell Road, at 1:45 p.m. A bold of lightning zipped away the top of the chimney. No fire was reported.

——-

Lucky Barrel for the past week was at the Famous Store, where Norbert C. DeLoye, R.R.1, Fort Loramie, did not register and failed to collect the $600 when his name was drawn.

25 Years

June 13, 1998

June is Dairy Month, a time to recognize the entire dairy industry from dairy farmers throughout processing and marketing system.

The next time you enjoy a great tasting dairy product, pause and give credit for the farm families that helped provide the opportunity. The celebrity “milk moustache” or “got milk?” question may not help you gain appreciation for the foundation of the dairy industry.

——-

Jesse L. and Mary Ellen Fugate will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 21. An open house for relatives and friends is planned from 1 to 4 pm at compromise Grange in Hardin.

——-

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Space shuttle Discovery returned to Earth on Friday, bringing home the last American to live aboard Mir and closing out three years of U.S.-Russian cooperation aboard the aging space station.

