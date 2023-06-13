Roberts

SIDNEY — A man was arrested following a pursuit by the Sidney Police officers.

On June 12, 2023 Sidney Police Lt. Chris Burmeister was running traffic radar in the 1000-block of North Main Avenue when a silver Ford F-150 went northbound and sped up to 51 mph. Burmeister turned on the vehicle and activated the cruiser’s emergency lights and the truck failed to stop. The truck ran numerous stop signs and was making several other traffic violations.

Burmeister pursued the truck and another officer made it known that a driver(s) associated with that vehicle had several warrants for their arrest. The truck went into the county where it slowed to a stop and let out the female passenger. The truck then continued in the county and through a farm field then over a fence row and onto Sharp Road. The driver then stopped the truck and bailed out on foot into a woods.

Officers from Sidney Police, Shelby County Sheriff’s Officer, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene. A perimeter was setup and a K-9 was called in from Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. As the K-9 began the track, Hiram Roberts II, 25, stood up in the woods and gave up to police. Charges for the pursuit have been filed and Roberts also had outstanding warrants out of several other counties.