Phillips Daniel Martin Huelskamp

COLUMBUS — Four Fairlawn High School students, who are involved in the Ohio Model United Nations program, attended the Ohio Leadership Training Camp to prepare for their roles as council presidents at this year’s Junior and Senior Ohio Model United Nations Conferences held at the Hyatt Regency and Convention Center in downtown Columbus throughout the year.

The four students created campaigns and were elected by a strict voting process at last year’s OMUN conferences competing against the best leaders in debate from around the state. OMUN is a simulation of the U.N. where over three thousand students form unique solutions to world problems and debate the best use of U.N. funds, forces, and programs.

Elected for Senir Model UN Council were Julia Huelskamp, senior, daughter of Ted and Abby Huelskamp; and Liliana Phillips, senior, daughter of Keith and Sonya Phillips.

Elected for Junior Model UN Council are Ava Daniel, freshman, daughter of James and Andrea Stewart and Adam Daniel; and Makaylie Martin, freshman, daughter of Jimmy and Sharon Martin.