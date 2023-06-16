SIDNEY — The Holy Angels Parish Picnic and Family Festival will be held on June 23-24, 2023 on the campus of Lehman Catholic High School located at state Route 29 and Interstate 75. For the third straight year, organizers have added a second day to the event, meaning there will be more entertainment and more hours to enjoy the fun.

The festival, which benefits Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, is scheduled for Friday, June 23, from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, June 24, from 4-11 p.m. Admission to the Parish Picnic is free and the public is welcome.

The focus of this family-friendly event is on entertainment and fun. Friday night will showcase guitarist Will Inman and Brother Believe Me, an area group that plays 80s and 90s rock as well as current hits. On Saturday, pop and worship artist Samuel Day will be followed by headliner Nashville Crush, a popular country rock band.

Students from the Vacation Bible School at the parish will perform at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday in the entertainment tent. Go to www.holyangelsparishpicnic.org to find the link to the annual Parish Picnic raffle. In addition to the grand cash prize of $5000, there are smaller cash prizes and several auction items including a Lucky Lotto basket, Gift Card basket, and a Queen Luxury Mattress from Goffena Furniture. Raffle tickets can be purchased up until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Winners do not need to be present.

Those attending the festival are urged to buy tickets online for the chicken dinner featured on Saturday so that organizers know how many dinners to prepare. These can be purchased on the raffle item page and as an incentive, those who purchase presale tickets will be entered into a $100 drawing. Dinner pickups begin at 5:30 p.m. and the dinners include chicken, sides, and a roll.

Besides the featured chicken dinner, there will be other yummy food choices including burgers and brats, Kona Ice, Cumberland Kettlecorn, and fair food from the Poeppleman Food Truck.

Although there are no carnival rides, kids will have plenty to do on Saturday with Train Rides and the Kids Tent full of activities and games. For the adults, the traditional games of chance including Showdown, Big Wheel, Blackjack, and Pull Tabs will provide amusement on both days. There will also be the always popular Bingo and the Cake Wheel on Saturday.

There is a long list of sponsors who are the backbone of the festival. Sponsoring at the Diamond Level are Dickman Supply, D&S Construction, and Goffena Furniture. Platinum sponsors include Alvetro Orthodontics, Area Electric and Regal Plumbing, Eagle Bridge, Finn Veterinary, Ruese Insurance, and Sidney Electric. Gold Level Sponsors are Edward Jones as Bryson Long, McCrate Delaet & Co., and US Bank. A complete list of sponsors can be found on the website.

First Chair Tyler Steinke and Second Chair Terry Keller lead a large contingent of volunteers who make the Holy Angels Parish Picnic and Family Festival one of the most anticipated events of the summer every year.