Wright State Physicians surgeon recognized by National Healthcare Collaborative

DAYTON, OHIO — June is Hernia Awareness Month and in recognition the Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative (ACHQC) announced the Verified Surgeon of Quality Program, to distinguish participating surgeons for their dedication to the organization’s mission of improving the quality and value of care to patients with hernia and abdominal wall or abdominal core diseases. ACHQC is a non-profit organization made up of physicians from across the nation.

Wright State Physicians (WSP) has announced that one of their surgeons, Chris Schneider, MD, FACS, is the only surgeon in the Dayton area to receive Verified Surgeon of Quality endorsement by the ACHQC. Schneider specializes in all simple and complex hernia repairs. He also has expertise in treating diseases of the GI tract: colon, rectal, hiatal and paraoesophageal hernia. His treatment options include minimally invasive and robotic surgery when appropriate.

Surgeons that are part of the Verified Surgeon of Quality Program are active members of the ACHQC, contribute data to the ACHQC’s clinical registry for the purpose of education, and participate in the organization’s continuous quality improvement programs. They are also among the first to contribute to and receive the latest information on all facets of hernia care. “This endorsement allows me to bring cutting-edge research and techniques to patients in the Dayton area,” said Schneider.

Schneider has been a surgeon for 12 years, and with WSP since 2020. He is from this area and grateful to have the opportunity to provide advanced quality treatment options to people in Dayton.

When it comes to patient care Dr. Schneider believes in balancing patient expectations and desires with treatment options, and recognizing when the procedure or treatment does not match up with what the patient wants or needs. “It is important to understand patients’ needs and goals, and work with them to accomplish those goals,” Schneider added.

Schneider has offices with daily availability throughout the Dayton area. His hospital privileges include both Premier Health Network and Kettering Health locations. To contact his offices call 937-245-7200.

Schneider is an assistant professor of surgery with Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.

Wright State Physicians Inc. is composed of more than 100 physicians affiliated with the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. The group provides exceptional primary and specialty care in a wide range of specialized diagnostic and treatment services throughout the Dayton region, along with educating tomorrow’s physicians at the Boonshoft School of Medicine.