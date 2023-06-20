OSGOOD — The third annual Carnival for Christ will be held July 5-6 at the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry.

The carnival will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, and from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.

There will be games, crafts, a petting zoo, a jump house, prizes, food, live music in the evenings and tons of fun to be had. Admission and all activities are completely free.

All activities will take place in the back of Do Good at 25 W. Main St., Osgood.

Do Good is a nonprofit located in Osgood, Ohio. Each month, we choose a family/person to be the recipient of “The Tip of the Month.” Just recently, they hit the $2 million mark in donations to families and individuals in need. The business opened its doors in December of 2019.