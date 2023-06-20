NEW BREMEN — A Catholic Canon lawyer will be talking about the Beacons of Light Parish Mergers during a meeting on Tuesday, June 27, from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, June 28, from 7-9 p.m. at the American Legion Post 241, 6458 State Route 66, New Bremen.

Philip Gray, with 25 years of experience working with the laity to keep their churches open, will address such questions as: What is a parish? What are the Canon Law requirements for parishes to be merged? What can the faithful do if they are concerned about their parish closing?

Canon Law protects the rights of the faithful, and parishes.

All are welcome to listen and ask questions.