Klosterman Feldman

SIDNEY — Wilson Health has announced its affiliation with Dayton Children’s Hospital to bring additional resources and care to pediatric and neonatal patients in the area. The two organizations have signed a formal affiliation to work together.

“This affiliation allows pediatric patients an expanded level of expertise and resources offered by Dayton Children’s Hospital right here in Shelby County and surrounding communities,” Mark Klosterman, president and CEO of Wilson Health, said. “With Dayton Children’s joining forces with our pediatric team, we will build upon the tremendous care already provided by our current providers.”

As part of the first phase, Dayton Children’s will provide a full-time pediatrician dedicated to caring for patients of Wilson Health Pediatrics located in Sidney. Wilson Health will also receive specialized Neonatal Care coverage for newborns delivered at their Family Birth Center.

“Our mission is the relentless pursuit of optimal health for every child within our reach and we are honored to be able to expand that reach further for the children of the Shelby County area,” says Deborah A. Feldman, president and CEO for Dayton Children’s. “This collaboration with Wilson Health will amplify the abilities of both health care teams to provide the very best care for children.”

In choosing Wilson Health for the care of a child, parents are choosing a team of highly specialized healthcare staff, with resources committed to providing the very best care.

For more information, visit www.wilsonhealth.org.