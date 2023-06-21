Do you really believe the Bible?

Biblical Genesis means “the start or beginnings” of the world of human history, of family, of civilization, and of salvation. It is the story of God’s purpose and plan for his creation. Genesis reveals the nature of God as creator, provider, judge, and redeemer (Through his son, Jesus Christ). Humanity, male and female, are enabled to become co-workers in his eternal kingdom and reflect his love, patience, forgiveness, kindness, and faithfulness. God has given some of his authority (dominion) to the human race expecting us to share in the responsibility for the environment and other creatures.

Do you believe the Bible is the inerrant word of God? If you answered “yes,” please keep reading! (Circle Y for yes or N for no regarding your belief):

1. God spoke the heaven and the earth into existence. Y or N

2. God made man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and Adam became a living soul. Y or N

3. God made Eve from the rib of Adam. Eve, a woman, became Adam’s wife. Y or N

4. The Lord God planted a garden in Eden, but said not to eat of the tree of knowledge of good and evil. Y or N

5. Disguised as a serpent, Satan came to tempt Eve. Satan suggested that God was selfish for not wanting Eve to share his knowledge. Y or N

6. Adam and Eve disobeyed God and ate of the forbidden tree. Y or N

*Note: the “serpent” is known also as: devil, father of lies, enemy, adversary, roaring lion, dragon, deceiver, Belial, and more.

7. Genesis 6 reveals a man named Noah, who “was a just man and perfect in his generations, and Noah walked with God,” and also that, “The earth was corrupt before God and the earth was filled with violence.” God told Noah to build an ark; God was the architect. Male and female beasts and fowls were brought aboard. A rainstorm of forty days and forty nights occurred, and every living substance that God had made was destroyed. Noah followed God’s instructions. Noah, his wife, his sons, and his sons’ wives survived the flood! Genesis 6:22 affirms, “Thus did Noah; according to all that God commanded him, so he did.” Noah had believed and was patient and obedient! God is faithful to those who obey him (obedience is a long-term commitment). Do you believe? Y or N

Luke 4:18-19 says, “The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me; because the Lord hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and the recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, to preach the acceptable year of the Lord.” Jesus closed the book (of Isaiah), gave it to the minister, and sat down. He then spoke, “This day is this scripture fulfilled in your ears.”

1. Do you believe that Jesus is the Christ, Savior, and Lord for all who accept Him? Y or N

2. Do you believe that this baby, born of a virgin; in Bethlehem, lying in a manger, is Christ the Lord (Luke 2:11-12)? Y or N

John 14:1-6 advises, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” Do you believe that Jesus is coming again? Y or N

Jesus continues in verse 15, “If ye love me, keep my commandments. And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you forever; Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not…” Do you believe the words of Jesus? Y or N

Do you believe that Jesus was crucified, placed in a tomb, and resurrected from the dead? Y or N

Do you believe that his blood cleanses your sin if you repent and receive him humbly as Savior and Lord? Y or N

I pray you believe. Come quickly, Lord Jesus! Our world and country need you now.

The writer is the pastor at New Life Church in Port Jefferson.