BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the spring 2023 term.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Local students named to the dean’s list were Brielle Collier, Anna, and Dalton Spradlin, Botkins.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Local students named to the dean’s list with distinction were Garrett Heitkamp, Jackson Center, Gabrielle Woolley, Jackson Center, Grace Woolley, Jackson Center, Riley Hammonds, Russia, Josh Webster, Sidney, and Brooke Wilson, Sidney.

