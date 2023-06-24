I was recently at an event in my community, and someone asked me about my plans for summer break. It made me wonder if people know what we do in the summer at SCBDD, so I thought I would share a few highlights. Shelby Hills Preschool does close in the summer, but the rest of the SCBDD staff work year-round. In fact, we are often busier than ever throughout these summer months.

Not only do we provide Early Intervention 12 months out of the year, we engage our families in additional activities throughout the summer months, including pool days and music therapy. Every day counts with early intervention, so it’s important that our therapists and Developmental Specialists work year-round to provide support to children who may be experiencing delays in development.

Our Community and Education Department is especially busy in the summer months working with youth. Summer is a prime time for our staff to work with students who may be looking toward future job opportunities. Our staff work with youth through classes and camps to prepare them for the world of work after they graduate from high school.

Additionally, within our Community and Education Department, our staff support the volunteers and athletes who play Special Olympics softball in the summer. This is a very popular sport in Shelby County, and everyone always has a great time.

And of course, our Service and Support Administrators (SSAs) work all summer coordinating supports for individuals with disabilities in Shelby County. This summer SSAs are focused on transitioning their work to a new state system called the Ohio Individual Service Plan which will be rolled out across the state. Whether working with someone to secure housing or benefits or ensuring that services are happening as they should to make sure people are healthy and safe, our SSAs are busy all year round.

If you are interested in learning more about what’s going on at SCBDD in the summer months, make sure to follow us on social media. If you have any questions, please call us at 937-497-8155.

The writer is the superintendent of the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities.