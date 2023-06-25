Wyatt Wellman, 10, of New Knoxville, celebrates after winning muffins while playing the “Cake Wheel” at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 24. Wyatt is the son of Jack and Jaime Wellman.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jace Albers, 3, of New Bremen, sits on the edge of a bounce house at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 24. Jace is the son of Jessica and Matt Albers.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Easton Bower, 8, of New Knoxville, goes down an inflatable slide at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 24. Easton is the son of Jarrod and Erin Bower.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
New Knoxville’s Adam Fischer, left, reaches for a throw as Jackson Center’s Cash Elsass reaches third during a fifth- and sixth-grade baseball game at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 24.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sylvia and Todd Spiels, both of New Knoxville, look over raffle prizes at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 24.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Justin Parsons, of New Knoxville, assembles a cheeseburger at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 24.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
People eat in the food tent at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 24.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sam Cook, 2, gets a push on a swing from her mom, Abi Cook, both of New Knoxville, at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 24. Sam is also the daughter of Tim Cook.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Clara Deerhake, 11, of Lexington, Kentucky, eats a hotdog in the food tent at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 24. Clara is the daughter of Mandy Deerhake.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Manny Powell, left, and Russell Powell, both of Lima, walk around the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 24. Powell brought along a guitar to play if he became bored.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Wyatt Wellman, 10, of New Knoxville, celebrates after winning muffins while playing the “Cake Wheel” at the New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 24. Wyatt is the son of Jack and Jaime Wellman.