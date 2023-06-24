Out of the past

125 Years

June 24, 1898

Great arrangements have been made for the ovation to be given the 37 reserves of Company L, now located at Tampa, Fla., when they depart late this afternoon. The city is practically in holiday attire today; flags and bunting on display from almost every business house and residence, and business was practically suspended this afternoon in preparation for departure at 5 o’clock.

——-

Prof. B.O. Worrell, leader of the Klute band, who recently composed a march entitled, “The Pride of the Third,” and dedicated it to Company L, yesterday presented Sgt. Wilson with a copy of the march for the regiment band.

——-

C.C. Creager, of Urbana, is in Sidney superintending the building of the new vault in Graceland cemetery. The vault will be situated just south of the rockery and will cost about $1,800. He expects to have it finished by fall.

100 Years

June 24, 1923

One man was killed and another seriously injured as a result of a serious accident this morning at the Big Four construction work across the Miami river at the south edge of the city. The accident occurred about 6 a.m. as a “cut” of 11 loaded gondola cars was being backed out across the trestle for umping in the fill area. The wood piling collapsed dropping a half-dozen cars to the ground below, carrying workmen with them. Three other workmen escaped serous injury in the accident.

——-

Asa Manchester, chief plumbing inspector for the state, and William Groninger, state sanitary engineer, were in Sidney yesterday, consulting with the county commissioners relative to the new proposed comfort station to be installed in the basement of the court house or in the court yard. The city may join in the building of the new station.

——-

Prof. H.R. McVay, superintendent of schools at Marion and former superintendent of schools here, has bee named to a similar post at Athens.

75 Years

June 24, 1948

“Today’s inspection is tomorrow’s protection” is the slogan to be used by police officers of Ohio during a campaign for safer motor cars to be conducted during the month of July. Mayor Waldo Patton has proclaimed this period as the time for correction of mechanically faulty automobiles and is urging every motorist to have his car checked.

——-

Shelby county is to have a fulltime Boy Scout field executive, beginning July 1, it was announced today by Ray Boller, county district chairman. John Secor of Dayton, a veteran in Scouting work and currently a field executive in the Gem city, will set up the office in Sidney. He will replace Clancy Plessinger, of Greenville, who has been handling both Shelby and Darke counties.

——-

Robert Casper, former staff announcer at station WPTW, Piqua, has resigned as manager of the Veteran’s Administration station, a new outlet in Dayton.

50 Years

June 24, 1973

Max Rose and Dr. C.J. Josse received buttons for 23 years and 25 years, respectively, of 100 per cent attendance as members of the Lions Club. The buttons were presented at installation ceremonies of the Sidney Lions Club Wednesday at the Shelby House.

——-

Named “Teenager of the Year” and winner of a $100 scholarship, is Kristi Morris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Morris of Pemberton, who was chosen by the Sidney Optimist Club as the most outstanding of their “teenagers of the month” for the past year.

Then a senior at Fairlawn High School, Kristi was the monthly winner for February.

——-

RUSSIA – The Rev. Glen Perin recently returned home from Brazil and spent three weeks visiting with Mr. and Mrs. Larry Forthofer and relatives before returning to his mission assignment.

25 Years

June 24, 1998

Two local service groups, the Rotary Club and the Knights of Columbus, are the recipients of the Sidney Fire Department’s Distinguished Service Cross.

Fire Chief Stan Crosley presented the awards to Mary Lou Holly, Rotary Club president, and Nick Frantz, grand knight with the Knights of Columbus, at the start of Monday’s Sidney City Council meeting.

——-

The Buckeye Association of School Administrators has announced that Sidney City Schools has received a Leadership in Education Award for the Shelby County Historical Society program, “It’s History Just for Kids.”

“It’s History Just for Kids” is a program presenting local history to third- and fifth-grade students in Sidney City Schools through various resources including a web page on the internet, curriculum guides, overhead presentations and field trips.

