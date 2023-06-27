By Charlotte Caldwell

ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved a quote from Superior Sealcoat for $46,056 out of two quotes received for the west drive repaving at the park at a meeting on June 13.

The council also heard first readings of two resolutions. One resolution pertains to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) resurfacing state Route 119 and upgrading curb ramps with a section of roadway in Anna. The other resolution will levy special assessments to pay for lighting for Anna’s lighting district.

During the administrator’s report, Administrator William Kessler said a public works employee submitted his resignation, so interviews are underway for a public works superintendent and employees. There is a full-time employee set to be hired at $22.50 per hour. A $5,000 grant was received for a rock-climbing wall at the park but it is a $22,000 project. Also at the park, construction is underway for the splash pad.

Kessler shared another round of grants for water infrastructure has opened up through the state, and after conversation with Columbus officials, the village qualifies for 100% grant funding and will be approved for $1.1 million for the two projects applied for. The 2023 sidewalk grant will be pushed back since the grant will cover new water lines in the same area. Another grant will be sought to repave the road after the completion of the water lines. A quote has been obtained to move the village sign at Timber Trail for sidewalks to be installed.

As mentioned in old business, a new seasonal public works employee will start soon. Work will begin at the end of June or beginning of July on the South Pike Street garage property maintenance violations. The council discussed vending machines at the park, as was previously suggested, and said they are not interested at this time.

The next Anna Village Council meeting will be held on June 27 at 7 p.m. in the village hall’s council chambers.