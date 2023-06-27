By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board discussed the gun raffle and upcoming Shelby County Fair at a meeting on June 21.

The gun raffle was held June 8 on Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Shelby County Fair – Sidney, Ohio Facebook page. Names of winners are at the end of the seven minute video. There was concern voiced during the meeting that not enough information was provided prior to the drawing so that more people would know to watch.

The board approved bills to be paid for two liquor licenses to cover the Shelby County Fair. Each license is good for five days, so two were required to cover the entire week. Also, a bill for a new transformer was approved to be paid to Area Energy.

This year the parking passes that will be used during Fair have a misprint regarding the price, but the cost to have them reprinted correctly was $800 so the Board will use the misprinted passes.

Committee reports included the stage committee. The foundation of the stage is set and they have started the decking. The project went over budget, but will be completed on time.

PNB Rental Equipment will sponsor the contracted drinks for the entertainment as long as they can have advertising signs in the tent.

There was a proposal for next year’s camping prices to remain the same, but to have a deadline in order to receive this pricing. After the deadline, the cost will go up $50. A motion was approved for this information to go into the camper packets for this year so people can be prepared next year. This topic will have more discussion and a vote at a later meeting.

According to Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger, the fairgrounds are in good shape as preparations continue for the fair. The derby expansion will be completed and the bleachers will need to be pressure washed again prior to the fair. The new roof for the ticket booth will be done the week of July 4. The water leaks have been repaired.

The Clopay Building flooding was repaired by Superior Seal Coat, as a donation. They milled down the asphalt to change the elevation so that water would not drain into the building any longer. During clean up, several old patches in the asphalt blew out and emergency repairs were approved by the board. Superior Seal Coat made the repairs at cost.

Fair books are on order and should arrive by the end of June. All information will be posted online as well.

The previous week the board completed a state required audit and they are awaiting the review and recommendations.

Currently the Fair Board is looking for a part time office employee, and a volunteer to sit in the fine arts building during the week of fair.

The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office