SIDNEY — Fees and lunch prices for the 2023-24 school year were approved by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education during its June 20 meeting.

Fees for student in kindergarten through eighth grade will be $35. Fees for students in grades 9-12 will depend on what classes the students have signed up for.

School lunch fees remain the same as they were for the 2022-23 school year. for grades kindergarten to fifth grade, lunch is $2.45, breakfast, $1 and extra milk, 50 cents; for grades 6-12, lunch will be $2.70, breakfast, $1.50 and extra milk, 50 cents.

A memorandum of understanding between the district and Sidney Education Association concerning the supplemental salary schedule for the Sidney Middle School soccer coach was approved.

In other business, the board:

• Recognized Garrett Guinther, who placed sixth in pole vault at the state track and field meet.

• Heard a presentation from Jennille Love-Allen, director of student services, concerning the board certified behavior analyst program.

• Approved a resolution to advertise and receive bids for a bus purchase through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council.

• Approved the purchase orders to Continental Office for the purchase of Flex seating for Emerson, Northwood and Longfellow schools for up to $122,928. Funds for the purchase will be from the Title I SSI and Title I-A programs.

• Approved amended appropriations for fiscal year 2023.

• Approved temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2024 in the amount of 25% of fiscal year appropriations.

• Approved transfer of funds: up to $27,000 from the General Fund to the Latchkey Fund; the balance of the OHSAA Tournament Fund to the Stadium Facilities Fund; up to $10,000 from the General Fund to the Permanent Improvement Fund – School Busses.

• Approved an advance of $197,787 from the General Fund to School Bus Purchasing Program Fund.

• Approved the speech therapist contract with Megan Knapke at a rate of $57 peer hour for a maximum of 550 hours for the 2023-24 school year.

• Approved a contract with the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department to provide health services for the 2023-34 school year up to a rate of $41 per hour.

• Approved a contract with Maxim Health Services for intervention services at a cost of $80 per hour and school psychologist services at a cost of $115 per hour for the 2023-24 school year.

• Approved individual service agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for an instructional technology coach at $87,604.54 and Grade K-4 attendance liaison at $31,018.84 for the 2023-24 school year.

• Approved social studies and science digital license renewals with Savvas at a cost of $26,468.15.

• Approved a three-year license for 2023-2026 with Amplify for K-3 Mclass Math and K-6 Mclass D8 at a cost of $46,693.

• Approved the renewal of the SchoolLinks license for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $11,000.

• Approved the one-year Unified Classroom Behavior Support license with PowerSchool at a cost of $10,557.36.

• Approved a three-year agreement with Incident IQ for IQ platform with iiQ Ticketing and Incident IQ Assets at a cost of $34,785.15 and a one-time septup fee of $1,525.

• Approved the renewal of the technical services agreement with Northern Buckeye Education Council for $23,244.08 for IEP Anywhere Plus, PowerSchool EMIS Support and PowerSchool Server Hosting for 2023-24 school year.

• Approved the renewal of a cooling preventative maintenance and start up contract with ChillTex for fiscal year 2024 at a cost of $11,935.

• Approved an overnight student trip for FFA members to attend the Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton from July 10-14.

• Authorized the district to participate in the Free and Reduced Lunch and Breakfast Program for students for the 2023-24 school year and fiscal year 2024 state and federally funded projects that may benefit the district including title programs and federal, state and local grants.

• Approved the student handbooks for Emerson/Longfellow Primary, Northwood Intermediate, Sidney Middle School, Sidney High School and Technology.

• Heard the legislative update from board member Greg Dickman and the Upper Valley Career Center report from board member Michele Lott.

The board’s next meeting will be July 17 at 6 p.m. at the board office.