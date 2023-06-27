SIDNEY — Two administrators, along with Latchkey aides, received merit increases during the June 20 meeting of the Sidney City Schools Board of Education.

Superintendent Bob Humble and Treasurer Mike Watkins both received merit increases which are retroactive to Aug. 1, 2022. Humble received a 2% increase while Watkins received a 3% increase.

The Latchkey aides will receive a 2% increase effective July 1, 2023.

The retirements of teachers Tracy Nuss, Nancy Flory, Kelly Barker and Robyn Gossard were accepted. The effective dates for all their retirements will be June 1, 2026.

The resignations of teachers Adrianna Chaney, Maria Goffena and Caityln Schmackers were also accepted.

The board awarded one-year certified contracts to Ryan Townsend, Sidney Middle School teacher, $42,056; Hanna Tenkman, Emerson teacher, $42,056; Try Speakman, SMS teacher, $42,056; Ethan Pleiman, Northwood teacher, $42,056; Kylie Lyons, SMS teacher, $43,722; Anne Elliott, SMS teacher, $56,729; Emilie Dotson, Whittier teacher, $42,379; and Zachary Chambers, SMS teacher, $44,062.

One-year classified contracts were given to Thomas Wolaver, bus driver, $21.41 per hour; and Ariel Burch, bus driver, $21.63 per hour.

Contract renewals were given to Kelly Gagnet, teacher, one year contract; and Christopher Bolin, custodian, two-year contract.

Extended days to full-time employees were awarded to Katie Marter, Sidney High School guidance, 10 days, $3,240; Tanya McLain, SHS guidence, 10 days, $4,640; Oshae Peart, SHS guidance, 10 days, $2,670; Cody Myers, VoAg, 20 days, $5,100; Misty Shroyer, cooks manager, 10 days, $1,720; and Jill Hanke, curriculum instructor support, $8,660.

Stipends to full-time employees for additional duties above the job descriptions were given to:

• Special education leads, $600 per person, Mandy Gutman, SHS Laura Jones, Northwood; Erica Turneer, Emerson; , Lindsey Geuy Whittier; and Jaclyn Schmiesing, SLP.

• Special education leads, $300 per person, Troyann Freytag, SMS; and Jeanine Holthaus, Longfellow.

• Required professional days training payment of $500 each was given for Phonics first training to Kerri Adkins, Krystal Cox, Stephenie Denney, Sarah (Gaukin) Lawrence, Jane Hixon, Jeanine Holthaus, Jillian Holthaus, Nichole Inman, Alysha Kroeger, Raquel Martin, Kaylee Niekamp, Andrea Steenrod, Tim Tennant, Grace Wagner and Anna Martin.

• Required professional days training payment of $200 each was given for Bridges training to Zachary Bell, Tim Tennant, Stephenie Denney, Andrea Steenrod, Melissa Rice, Kelsey Magoteaux and Erica Grossman.

• Required professional days training payment of $200 each was given for OUR Math training t Adam Doenges, Samantha Slover, Chazz Schmitt, Kristen Morgan, Michelle Wroda and Megan Koppin, and $100 payment to Mandy Gutman.

• Required professional days training payment of $125 each was given for OUR Virtual Math to Ann Huffman, Becky Homan, Ken Kellner, Sam Young, Hattie Rioch and Bill Rippey.

• Building Leadership Team members, $300 per person, SHS: Mike Keiser, Tonya McLain, Carrie Sigler, Mandy Gutman, Megan Koppin, Ally Davis and Jeff Webb; SMS: Carey Bonifas, Amanda Martin, Ken Kellner, Kevin turner, Sam Young, Carmen Heintz, Ann Huffman, Tracy Scully and Troyann Freytag; Northwood: Matt Conley, Leslie Phlipiot, Nichole Jackson, Laura Jones, Matt Norviel and Kris Lundy; Longfellow: Kathy Gillman, Laura Schwein, Stacey Windle, Nikki Inman, Lisa Carey and Alysha Kroeger; and Emerson: Amy Baldauf, Kristin Nelson, Michelle Rudasill and Erica Turner.

• Lead teachers: Amy Baldauf, Emerson, $1,000; Laura Schwein, Longfellow, $500; Lisa Carey, Longfellow, $500; Matt Norviel, Northwood, $1,000.

• Resident Educator Mentor/Facilitators: Bill Rippey, $1,500; Troyann Freytag, $1,000; Sara Olding, $2,500; Amy Baldauf, $1,000; Wendy Schlenker, $1,000; Allexis Taylor, $500; Laura Schwein, $1,000; and Jill Hanke, $500.

• Master teacher: Sara Olding, $2,000.

• Family & Communications Coordinator: Paige Barker, $18,806.81