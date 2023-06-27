Five generations of infant Emery Epley’s family recently gathered for a family photo. Pictured, left to right are Angie Crim, great-grandmother; Loren Watkins, great-great-grandfather; Alyssa Epley, great-granddaughter; Emery Epley, great-great-granddaughter; and Heather Richards, Emery’s grandmother.
Courtesy photo
