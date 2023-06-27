McDonough Police department hires three new officers

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department will soon welcome three new police officers to its ranks.

The officers will begin their tenure on July 5 and will be introduced and given the Oath of Office at the July 10 City Council meeting.

Officer Trevor Robbins

Robbins is a 2015 graduate of Anna High School. He is a 2019 graduate of Wright State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Robbins is the oldest of three siblings in his family, the son of Rodney and Michelle Robbins, and brother to Tanner and Tayler. His father, Rodney, served with the Sidney Police Department and currently serves with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Robbins attended Wright State University’s police academy, graduating and receiving his Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) certification in the spring of 2021. He recently served as a patrol officer with the Greenville Police Department.

One of Robbins’s goals is to continue his law enforcement career in an agency closer to where he grew up. He is honored to be the second generation of law enforcement officers to work for the Sidney Police Department.

Officer Gabriel Shroyer

Shroyer is a 2020 graduate of Sidney High School. He is the son of Richard and Melissa Shroyer. He is the youngest of four brothers; Zachary, Tyler and Anthony. Gabriel and his wife, Melody, reside in Sidney.

He attended Hobart Institute of Welding Technology and recently worked as a pipe welder at LeRoi in Sidney. He is a recent graduate of the Edison State Community College police academy, where he received his OPOTA training and certification.

Shroyer felt a higher calling to serve his community, especially the one he grew up in. During his discernment period, he felt called to the law enforcement profession. He would love to complete his law enforcement career serving as a member of the Sidney Police Department. One of his goals is to make Sidney the best city it can be.

Officer Caleb Lammers

Lammers is a 2020 graduate of Leipsic High School. He is the son of Mark and Katherine Lammers.

Lammers recently worked at Schroeder Masonry in Leipsic as a forklift driver. He attended the Apollo Career Center police academy where he received his OPOTA training and certification. He currently serves in the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

Lammers has set a goal to own and rent real estate property, purchasing a duplex at the age of 19. His main goal is to become a law enforcement officer and serve his community.

