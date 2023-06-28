Author Merrill Rainey will be at the Amos Memorial Public Library and Botkins Community Library on Friday, June 30. Courtesy photo Author Merrill Rainey will be at the Amos Memorial Public Library and Botkins Community Library on Friday, June 30. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Join award winning picture book creator Merrill Rainey at two Shelby County Libraries locations on June 30 for a ROARING good time! Amos Memorial Public Library and Botkins Community Library will host Rainey as he reads one of his newest board books “ROAR! I’m a Dinosaur” (winner of the Good Housekeeping best board books of 2022) published by HarperCollins. Merrill will be performing the “ROAR! I’m a Dinosaur” song, followed by a build your own dinosaur mask craft. These Storytimes are recommended for all ages and registration is not necessary. Guests who attend will have a chance to win a Dinosaur themed gift basket that includes a copy of ROAR! I’m a Dinosaur.

Merrill will also be teaching a workshop a Amos Memorial Public Library on June 30 on one of his favorite ways to tell a story – STOP MOTION ANIMATION. Come learn the basics of this classic animation technique including paper toy character creation, storyboarding, and filming techniques, using materials you can find around your home. Registration is required for this workshop and recommended for grades 3-12.

Copies of both “ROAR! I’m a Dinosaur” and “Color, Cut, Create • Dinosaur World” will be for sale at these events.

Check the library’s website for locations and times – https://shelbycountylibraries.org.